Nearly 10% of Lucknow’s target population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The tally of second dose beneficiaries reaches 349,000 in the Uttar Pradesh state capital as 7529 more people take their second jabs
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:26 PM IST
In all, over 1.6 million doses have been administered in Lucknow, including both the first and second doses, since January 16, 2021. (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

As many as 7529 more beneficiaries took their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines in Lucknow on Saturday. With this, roughly 10% of the target population in the state capital is now fully vaccinated, according to official data.

A total of 18,761 beneficiaries took the jab on Saturday, including 7529 second dose recipients. Till now, 349,255 people have taken their second dose in the state capital. The target population to be vaccinated in Lucknow is over 35 lakh (3.5 million). In all, 16,06,322 doses have been administered here, including 12,57,067 first doses, according to the health department data.

“The enthusiasm shown by beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age has given the much-needed boost to the vaccination coverage. With a probable third wave of Covid, more people should come forward and take their vaccine dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The vaccination started in Lucknow, along with the rest of the country, on January 16. Among those fully vaccinated, over 1.20 lakh are in the 45 to 59 years’ age group, over 90,000 in the 60-plus age group, besides over 54,000 healthcare workers, more than 48,000 frontline workers and over 40,000 between 18 and 45 years of age.

“We are working to raise the daily target of vaccination. In the next week, the number will rise considerably,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

Some experts say the private sector should be involved more to give a boost to vaccination.

“If more private hospitals conduct Covid vaccination, the average daily number will certainly rise sharply,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of the Healthcity Hospital in Lucknow.

