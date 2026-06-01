Nearly 90% candidates appear in UP BEd exam 2026

The Joint BEd Entrance Exam-2026 in Uttar Pradesh was held on Sunday in which around 90% of the 4,44,958 registered candidates participated in both shifts of the examination, a government spokesperson said.

Candidates coming out of a centre in Lucknow after appearing in the UP BEd entrance exam 2026 on May 31. (HT photo)

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The exam was conducted at 1,011 centres across 72 districts of the state. The responsibility for organising the exam was entrusted to Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

Yogendra Upadhyay, UP higher education minister, expressed satisfaction with the successful organisation of the exam. He said 4,44,958 candidates, including 2,72,659 female, 1,72,297 male, and 2 transgender candidates, were registered for the exam. The general knowledge and language subject examination was held in the first shift, and the aptitude test and subject competence examination in the second shift.

Approximately 90% attendance was recorded in both shifts. Kasganj and Pilibhit recorded the highest attendance at 95%, while Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 84% attendance.

He said an advanced integrated command and control centre was established at Bundelkhand University from where live monitoring of all 1,011 exam centres was conducted. For this, around 22,000 CCTV cameras and 5,651 biometric machines were installed. Artificial intelligence-based face recognition, fingerprint-based biometric verification and a real-time attendance system were used to ensure the presence of only genuine candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} Upadhyay said through the AI system, strong rooms, entry, exit gates, and examination halls were continuously monitored. In case of any suspicious activity or unauthorised person’s presence, an immediate alert was received by the control room and contact was immediately established with the concerned centre. Information about the opening of confidential material boxes was also directly received in the control room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upadhyay said through the AI system, strong rooms, entry, exit gates, and examination halls were continuously monitored. In case of any suspicious activity or unauthorised person’s presence, an immediate alert was received by the control room and contact was immediately established with the concerned centre. Information about the opening of confidential material boxes was also directly received in the control room. {{/usCountry}}

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He said for the first time this year, university representatives were provided with GPS-based body-worn cameras. Through these cameras, the live location of representatives, inspection of exam centres and activities related to confidential material were monitored. Meetings held on May 29 and 30 were also broadcast live at the university level.

The minister said all exam centres were connected to a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) based communication system. Through this, secure and quick communication was established between the organising university and the exam centres. Various technical and administrative alerts received during the examination were resolved in real-time.

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He said in recent years, the state has made a new identity in the field of transparency and technological innovation in recruitment and entrance examinations. The successful organisation of the Joint BEd Entrance Exam is proof that the examination system in Uttar Pradesh has now become completely technology-based, transparent, accountable, and candidate-friendly.

He congratulated Bundelkhand University VC Prof Mukesh Pandey, the university, district, police administrations and all officers and employees involved in the examination for the successful organisation.