Need to make agri sector technologically advanced, says UP minister

LUCKNOW UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday laid emphasis on the need for making the agriculture sector technologically advanced, along with a “back-to-basics approach”, to raise the farmers’ standard of living.

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the government was making efforts to establish effective coordination between the field and modern technology to reduce the farmers’ cost of production and increase their income. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government, he stated, was making efforts to establish effective coordination between the field and modern technology to reduce the farmers’ cost of production and increase their income.

Shahi was speaking after inaugurating the ‘UP AgriTech Conclave 2023’ here. He claimed that in the past six years, there had been commendable growth in the state’s agricultural productivity.

“Additionally, digitalization is being implemented at every level to enhance transparency in government services. The government is also working on a new food processing policy to make the agriculture sector more remunerative,” he announced.

The minister said to develop the agriculture sector in an integrated manner, horticulture, soil conservation, pisciculture, animal husbandry, dairy, and other related activities would be developed in a cohesive manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For this, the one district, one product model will be promoted at the state level, and at the district level, one block, one product will be encouraged. By promoting high-quality products, farmers will receive better market prices, and they will be educated about agro-processing to achieve this goal,” he said.

The minister also congratulated UP’s agriculture scientist Ajay Kohli on his appointment as interim director-general of the International Rice Research Institute, Philippines.

“This is a historic success of an Indian agriculture scientist after MS Swaminathan,” he said.