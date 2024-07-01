NEET EXAM: Doctor pays 4 lakh to solver to appear in exam in place of his son

PRAYAGRAJ: A doctor and his son from the Naini area of Prayagraj are on the radar of Bihar police in connection with the recent NEET UG paper leak case. During the investigation, it has come to light that the doctor had paid ₹four lakh to arrange a solver for his son, who is a NEET aspirant. Bihar police are conducting raids to trace the duo, but they remain at large. Investigations indicated that Raj Pandey met the solver in Kota, where he was preparing for the NEET examination. (Sourced)

Police investigations revealed that Dr. RP Pandey, a resident of ADA Colony, runs a private hospital in the Naini area. The doctor’s son, Raj Pandey, was a NEET aspirant. On May 5, a solver was caught appearing in place of Raj Pandey at an examination center at DAV Public School in Malighat, Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.

The solver was identified as Hukma Ram from Rajasthan, a third-year MBBS student at AIIMS-Jodhpur. Police are also investigating the role of the center’s management as Hukma Ram was allowed to appear in the examination despite biometric test.

