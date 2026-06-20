NEET-UG: 3.56 lakh candidates to appear for re-exam across UP amid tight security

With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled on Sunday from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, the Uttar Pradesh government has put in place extensive security and monitoring arrangements to ensure its smooth conduct.

Preparations underway for the examination at AP Sen Memorial College in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official note, the re-exam, being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held in seven commissionerates and 53 districts, covering a total of 60 districts. As many as 760 examination centres have been set up, with around 3.56 lakh candidates expected to appear.

To ensure peaceful and disruption-free conduct of the examination, large-scale police deployment has been made at the centres for security checks and law-and-order duties. The deployment includes 192 gazetted officers, 512 inspectors, 1,747 sub-inspectors, 2,152 head constables, 5,882 constables and 207 home guards. In addition, three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in districts and one platoon of the PAC has been stationed in the Government Railway Police (GRP) jurisdiction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The note said confidential examination material arriving at airports and helipads across the state had been escorted under tight security in coordination with the postal department and delivered safely to designated banks and secured points near inter-state borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The note said confidential examination material arriving at airports and helipads across the state had been escorted under tight security in coordination with the postal department and delivered safely to designated banks and secured points near inter-state borders. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Authorities have also directed officials to monitor and counter misleading or false information related to the examination circulating on social media or other platforms.

After the examination, sealed material will be transported from centres across the state in locked postal vans to designated destinations identified by the postal department. Officials have been instructed to provide full cooperation and armed escorts for the safe movement of the material.

For real-time monitoring, a temporary control room has been set up at the police headquarters in Lucknow. The state-level coordination committee, along with NTA officials, will monitor CCTV feeds through a live telecast system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The control room is functioning under the supervision of the director general of police headquarters, the officer in charge of law and order, and the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council.

Over 35,000 candidates, 75 centres in Lucknow

In Lucknow, more than 35,000 candidates are scheduled to appear at 75 centres.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Bablu Kumar said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination had been completed in Lucknow.

“Parking of vehicles will not be allowed within a 50-metre radius of any NEET centre. Parents and guardians accompanying candidates can wait outside the venues. Additional deployment has been made at centres with low boundary walls to prevent unauthorised access,” he said.

Officials said security had been tightened given the scale and sensitivity of the examination. Candidates have been asked to carry only essential documents, including their admit card, Aadhaar card and a passport-sized photograph. Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets will not be allowed inside the examination halls.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}