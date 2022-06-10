Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Neighbour held for 18-year-old girl’s murder in Mohanlalganj
lucknow news

Neighbour held for 18-year-old girl’s murder in Mohanlalganj

Lucknow police have arrested a neighbour in connection with the death of Parul Yadav, the 18-year-old girl whose blood-soaked body was discovered in a field in the village of Mohanlalganj on Saturday.
Police recovered the stick used in the crime when they questioned the accused vigorously and he confessed to the crime (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

After the arrest of a neighbour, the Lucknow police on Thursday claimed to have worked out the murder of an eighteen-year-old girl Parul Yadav, whose blood-soaked body was found in the farming field in a Mohanlalganj village on Saturday morning. Police said the neighbour Ram Sumer Yadav alias Kallu, 46, had murdered the girl by hitting her with a stick on her head for opposing his visit to her house.

The incident was held at Korona village under Mohanlalganj police station limits.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said Ram Sumer Yadav was a frequent visitor to the girl’s house in absence of her father that she opposed and asked him to come in presence of other family members. He said Ram Sumer Yadav hated her for this and wanted to teach her a lesson.

He said Ram Sumer Yadav got this opportunity on Friday night when the girl was going alone. He said the accused chased the girl and hit her with a stick on her head causing her fatal injury. He said the accused thereafter fled from the spot and stayed quietly in his house since then.

RELATED STORIES

He said the accused came under suspicion when some of the villagers pointed out that he frequently visited the girl’s house but have not come out of his house since after the girl’s murder. He said the accused confessed his crime when questioned rigorously and on his information, the police recovered the stick used in the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP