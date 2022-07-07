NEP paving way for education in regional languages: Modi at seminar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the foundational aim behind the National Education Policy is to bring education out from the limits of narrow thought-process and to integrate it with the modern ideas of the 21st Century.

He made the statement at the inaugural event of a three-day seminar in Varanasi where over 300 educationists are deliberating on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“We just don't have to prepare youth with degrees, it is imperative, that along with it, our education policy also contributes to the nation while preparing significant human resources needed to take the country forward,” Modi said while addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam.

Before this, the PM inaugurated Akshaya Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen that will have a cooking capacity to prepare meals of one lakh students. This is Modi's first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The government said the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP, 2020.

“For new NEP, work has also been done on a major infrastructure overhaul in the education sector of the country. NEP is paving way for education in regional languages. Ancient Indian languages like Sanskrit are also being carried forward,” Modi said.

“Not only did India recover rapidly from the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also became one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. We are the world's third-largest startup ecosystem,” the PM further said at the event.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in association with the University Grants Commission and Banaras Hindu University, the seminar brings together over 300 vice chancellors and directors from public and private universities, educationists, policy makers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on how the implementation of NEP, 2020 can be taken further across the country after successful implementation of several initiatives in the last two years, according to a ministry statement.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present in the summit.

(With agency inputs)

