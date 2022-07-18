Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEP: Uniform exam fee for all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh now

Uniform exam fee across all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh has been put in place following implementation of semester system in the courses under the NEP
As a result of the implementation of semester system in the courses under the National Education Policy 2020, the uniform examination fee has been put in place in Uttar Pradesh. (pic for representation)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 09:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Now, there will be uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and post-graduate students studying in different universities across Uttar Pradesh following implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B.SC, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BFA, B.Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B.Voc will have to pay 800 per semester examinations.

Students studying LLB, B.Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B.Tech, B.Sc Biotech will pay 1000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay 1500 for every semester exam.

Special secretary, higher education Manoj Kumar has issued a circular to this effect.

The circular said “A 6-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of special secretary, higher education department, government of Uttar Pradesh which

recommended that due to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the examinations of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted two times in a year in odd/even semesters.”

The circular said there are variations in the examination fees in the State Universities established under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973 which was not right. Now, as a result of the implementation of semester system in the courses under the National Education Policy 2020, the uniform examination fee has been put in place.

