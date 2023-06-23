NEP-2020: Lucknow University set to include one foreign examiner for PhD thesis evaluation

University of Lucknow (LU) is preparing to implement a new PhD ordinance aligned with the National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020 wherein there will be at least one foreign examiner in addition to an examiner from India and the research supervisor to evaluate PhD theses that its scholars submit.

A view of the Lucknow University.

The university says the new PhD ordinance will meet the global standards. It claims that the new rule will revolutionise the PhD submission and evaluation process. “The key feature is the inclusion of at least one foreign examiner. The step ensures that the research conducted by PhD students adheres to global standards of excellence,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “By incorporating international expertise and utilising technology, we aim to strengthen our position as a leading research institution. The new PhD ordinance represents a significant step forward in our mission to foster research excellence.”

To expedite the thesis evaluation process, the university will develop a dedicated research portal. The online platform will enable the entire process, from thesis submission to evaluation and viva voce examination, to be completed within a maximum period of six months.

By embracing a paperless approach, the new ordinance not only saves significant time and energy for PhD students, but also enhances transparency in the evaluation process.

Previously, students were required to submit multiple printed copies of their theses, which were sent to examiners through traditional mail services. The evaluation reports were also dispatched via mail, leading to a protracted process that could take up to a year. The implementation of the new ordinance streamlines the entire process, eliminating unnecessary delays and paperwork.

Commenting on the transformative development, Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, academics, LU, said, “The introduction of this new PhD ordinance will not only uphold global research standards but also enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the evaluation process.”

In recent times, the university has strengthened research activities on the campus. These initiatives include introduction of research projects at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels as well as implementation of various research promotion schemes for students and faculty members.

Lucknow University’s research achievements played a role in securing the prestigious NAAC A++ grade as well as prominent rankings in NIRF, Srivastava said. The new PhD ordinance will empower the university to produce cutting-edge research, further enhancing its reputation as a global centre for knowledge and innovation, he added.

