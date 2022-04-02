Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit Kashi on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome him

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on his daylong visit to Varanasi (Kashi) on Sunday. Deuba’s schedule includes visits to prominent temples in the city.

Ahead of the Nepalese premier’s visit, Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kashi on Saturday evening.

Sher Bahadur Deuba will offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple whereYogi Adityanath will accompany him. Later, Deuba will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Sher Bahadur Deuba will also visit the Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath Temple, known as Nepali temple here. Yogi will accompany him during this visit as well.

Hoardings with pictures of Sher Bahadur Deuba and Yogi Adityanath have come up at the main intersections of Varanasi ahead of the visit.

Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that tight security arrangements have been made for the visit.

Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath temple manager Rohit Kumar said, “Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba will be given a traditional welcome here soon after his arrival at the temple. An angvastram (stole) will be presented to him. PM Deuba will do rudrabhishek and offer prayers to Lord Pashupatinath at the temple.”

“Thereafter, he will lay the foundation for renovation of the vriddhashram (old age home) associated with the temple,” added Kumar.

Deuba will spend about an hour at the temple and also hold a meeting with office bearers of the temple management.

Earlier, Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday (April 1) on a three-day visit.

It is Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON