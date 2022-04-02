Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit Kashi on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome him
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on his daylong visit to Varanasi (Kashi) on Sunday. Deuba’s schedule includes visits to prominent temples in the city.
Ahead of the Nepalese premier’s visit, Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kashi on Saturday evening.
Sher Bahadur Deuba will offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple whereYogi Adityanath will accompany him. Later, Deuba will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
Sher Bahadur Deuba will also visit the Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath Temple, known as Nepali temple here. Yogi will accompany him during this visit as well.
Hoardings with pictures of Sher Bahadur Deuba and Yogi Adityanath have come up at the main intersections of Varanasi ahead of the visit.
Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that tight security arrangements have been made for the visit.
Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath temple manager Rohit Kumar said, “Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba will be given a traditional welcome here soon after his arrival at the temple. An angvastram (stole) will be presented to him. PM Deuba will do rudrabhishek and offer prayers to Lord Pashupatinath at the temple.”
“Thereafter, he will lay the foundation for renovation of the vriddhashram (old age home) associated with the temple,” added Kumar.
Deuba will spend about an hour at the temple and also hold a meeting with office bearers of the temple management.
Earlier, Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday (April 1) on a three-day visit.
It is Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.
-
CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
-
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
-
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
-
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
