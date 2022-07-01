NER’s new general manager takes charge

Additional general manager, North Eastern Railway (NER), Ashok Kumar Mishra assumed the charge of general manager (NER), Gorakhpur on Friday.

In a press statement, NER chief public relation officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said, Mishra joined Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineer through Special Class Railway Apprentice batch of 1983. His first appointment was as assistant workshop manager (repair), Dahod in Western Railway. He shouldered the responsibilities of various posts successfully on Western Railway, RDSO and Northern Railway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra held key posts like chief rolling stock engineer, additional divisional railway manager/Prayagraj, chief motive power engineer/diesel and divisional railway manager/Jhansi in North Central Railway and principal chief mechanical engineer in East Central Railway.

He did A.M.I. E. (Mech.) from Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK, A.M.I.E. (Mech.) from Institute of Mechanical Engineers Kolkata, production engineering from Engineering Council UK, A.M.I.E. (Met.) from Institute of Engineers, Kolkata and MBA from IGNOU.

Mishra was honoured with Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Award while working as additional divisional railway manager/Prayagraj. During his tenure as DRM /Jhansi, Mishra started the survey of fourth line of Jhansi station and accomplished many commendable works.