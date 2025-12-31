NESDA report highlights UP’s strong digital governance push

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a state playing a strong and decisive role in digital governance, as per the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NESDA) 2025 report. The state led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has demonstrated that governance can be made simple, transparent and citizen-centric, according to a press release. (File)

The NESDA report says a total of 23,934 e-services are being delivered across the country, of which Uttar Pradesh accounts for 929, placing it among the leading states in the country. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100% implementation of all 59 mandatory e-services. This achievement reflects that the Yogi government has treated digital services not merely as a target, but as the backbone of governance, the release said.

In the domain of local governance and utility services, 8,463 e-services are available nationwide, with Uttar Pradesh showing significant progress in this segment as well. Services such as caste, income and domicile certificates, birth and death registrations, pensions and scholarships are now just a few clicks away, benefiting residents in both rural and urban areas alike, the release said.

Uttar Pradesh also holds a strong position in integrated service delivery portals. As per the NESDA report, nearly 88% of the state’s e-services are available through unified portals. Platforms such as Nivesh Mitra and e-District offer more than 822 services at a single point for citizens and investors. This integration has had a positive impact on both ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and public convenience.

Over the past year, the number of e-services in Uttar Pradesh has shown consistent growth. In November 2024, the state had around 800 e-services, which increased to 929 by November 2025. This steady expansion is the result of CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and administrative reforms, the release said.

Along with mandatory services, Uttar Pradesh has also strengthened its grievance redressal mechanisms. According to the NESDA report, 33 states and union territories have achieved full compliance in public grievance-related services, with Uttar Pradesh being prominently included.