New ABAP president backs BJP, wants Yogi as Uttar Pradesh chief minister again

Soon after being elected as the new president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara has made it clear that the ABAP would put all its weight behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in ensuring that the party wins the next assembly election, too, and Yogi Adityanath is again appointed as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jo (political party) Ram ke sath hai, akhara parishad uske sath hai (The one who is with Ram, Akhada Parishad is with him),” said Puri.

He added, “Agar sanatan ko bachana hai, to Yogi ko dobara lana hai (If Sanatan is to be saved, then Yogi has to be brought back).”

Speaking on the executive body constituted by one of the factions of ABAP in a meeting at Haridwar, the new ABAP president said, “That is a farzi (fake) executive body made at Haridwar because when the general secretary had already scheduled a meeting of ABAP for October 25, here at Prayagraj, why was another meeting held?” he said.

He added, “This is a common practice in the parishad that in case of untimely death of the president, the member of the same akhada becomes the president”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We want to make UP Uttam Pradesh and we seers would ensure that BJP wins elections in UP, Uttarakhand and at the Centre,” he said.

“With the support of all the Akhadas, I have become the president. We also have a majority on the basis of numbers. Other than this, no election is valid. I will complete the unfinished work of Mahant Narendra Giri,” he added.

ABAP general secretary Mahant Hari Giri, said, “The new president has been elected according to the rules, laws and traditions of ABAP and those who did not come due to any reason, it is expected that they will attend the next meeting scheduled for November 25.”

Mahant Resham Singh of Nirmal Akhara said, “The court has recognised me as the president of Nirmal Akhada and apart from me, those who have gone to any meeting from Nirmal Akhada do not have any validity and if necessary, legal action will be taken against such people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Representatives of the Nirmal Akhara had supported the second faction of ABAP, which held a meeting at Haridwar early this month.

Shrimant Someshvaranand of Agni Akhara said, “The election conducted in Haridwar is arbitrary and against tradition. We reject that choice. If necessary, legal action will be taken against them.”

However, Mahant Rajendra Das, general secretary of ABAP’s second faction, said, “The election to the Akhada Parishad was held on October 21. The seers of all the Akhadas have got representation in the meeting and the election conducted in Shree Niranjani Akhara, Prayagraj (on Monday) is illegal and has no recognition.”