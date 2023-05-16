U.P.: Getting NAAC grading for AKTU my priority, says new VC

Soon after taking charge as the vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Prof Jai Prakash Pandey on Tuesday said his top priority will be to get the university accredited from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and get good rating.

New VC of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Prof Jai Prakash Pandey addressing a press conference after taking charge. (Sourced)

He said otherwise it will affect the future of students especially when it comes to placement or seeking admission to foreign universities or any other educational institution of repute for higher studies.

“As VC of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, we were the first university in U.P. to get A+ NAAC grade. And then University of Lucknow and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur, went one step further to get A++. Now it will be my responsibility to get good rating for AKTU from NAAC so that our students may benefit from it,” said Pandey adding that AKTU will seek expert guidance of Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

Addressing a press conference, Prof Pandey said, “This university is not new to me. I have been associated with it in the past as well on various assignments. High level infrastructure is available with the university. It will be my endeavour to ensure its full use. New courses on new age and cutting-edge technologies will be started in the Centre for Advanced Studies.”

University library will be made fully digital. The administrative arrangements of the university will be streamlined. The problems of university students will be solved through the use of technology, he added.

“There are some administrative hurdles in the examination system. These will be removed immediately and attention will be paid to conduct timely examination and declare results. Efforts will be made that the session of first and second years’ students return on track from this session itself,” Pandey said.

“I will also need the support of my colleagues so that correct feedback can be given and if any improvement is needed in the methodology, it can be implemented,” the VC added. I will be looking forward to their cooperation, he said.

Talking about the major concern of delayed results, he said, “When I was controller of exam of this university, January 15 was the date for declaring of results for odd semester and June 20 was date for declaration of results for even semesters. I don’t know what has led to delay in declaration of results. I will try to fix the problem and will ensure that results are declared on time.”

Prof Pandey said, “The university will now lay thrust on applied research so that the community benefits. Gone are the days of basic research and publishing research papers. Mere distribution of B Tech degrees will not help anymore.”

“My focus will be to give a digital push to the university and introduce courses on artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology and robotics,” he added.

AKTU has been going through a rough time since February this year. On February 4, governor Anandiben Patel removed Prof PK Mishra from the post of VC who later sent his resignation to the governor. Prof Mishra was removed on a complaint of financial and administrative irregularities.