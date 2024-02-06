New industrial estate coming up in U.P.’s Prayagraj

After efforts to enhance religious and spiritual identity of Prayagraj with the mega religious fair of Kumbh-2019 and temple renovations in the run-up to Mahakumbh-2025, the Yogi government is also trying to boost the district’s economic development. A new industrial estate is being developed in Katahula area in Bhagwatpur development block of Prayagraj. (For Representation)

Prayagraj is also included among the three districts for which the government has released an amount of ₹19.04 crore for developing new industrial estates.

As part of the initiative, a new industrial estate is now being developed in the Katahula area in Bhagwatpur development block of the district, say officials in the know of things. The other two district where such estates will be developed are Pratapgarh and Mahoba.

Deputy commissioner (industries), Prayagraj, Sharad Tandon said after identifying the land for the said industrial estate being developed in 14 bighas, the construction of a boundary wall here has been completed.

“This industrial estate is being developed at a cost of over ₹35.19 crore and for which ₹65.52 lakh has already been sanctioned by the state government in the first phase. A factory is being constructed in this industrial estate. With the development of the industrial estate, more than 1500 jobs will be created for local people,” he added.

This initiative is besides an industrial corridor in the district coming up in the trans-Ganga area of Soraon, located around 25 km from Sangam city.

For this, a team of district administration and Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has inspected the proposed area along with other officials concerned, district officials say.

For this, three villages adjacent to the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj have been identified. They are Malak Chaturi, Judapur Dandu and Bari Sarai Lal. The designated team of officials during the survey of the area had also assessed the land availability from the state government and farmers for this new industrial corridor.

Another industrial corridor is also being set up in trans-Yamuna area of Shankargarh, located around 40 km from Prayagraj city. Already, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is looking for land to set up a solar power plant for which this region is ideal.

The government also has received a proposal to establish an oil refinery in this area, which is to be established in Shankargarh block on 2000 acres of land. The state government is also taking steps to revive industries in the Naini Industrial area of Prayagraj which is the first such area of the region.