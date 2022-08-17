New jail manual promises welfare of prisoners in UP
LUCKNOW While approving a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual-2022 on Tuesday, the state government has mainly focused on providing basic amenities for healthy lifestyle of prisoners, their education and development of professional skills so that they can easily live a normal life after serving their term.
The jail manual will bring in a new system extending better facilities to prisoners, especially women prisoners while the security system of jails will be bolstered across the state.
A prison official informed that a deputy jailor rank official will be deputed as welfare officer in every jail. He will work to ensure proper implementation of different plans for the welfare of prisoners, including holding ‘Bandi Panchayat’ to resolve their regular issues, revision of wages for prisoners roped in for different works while being lodged in jail and ensure that prisoners are allowed to pay tribute to their close ones who died during jail stay.
The official said there are major changes in the meals specified for prisoners –‘chatni’ will be provided with the meals every day, ‘kadi chawal’ once a month and tea & biscuits every day. A bakery will be set up in jails and special meals will be provided on festivals like Holi, Diwali/other national festivals and special meals will be allowed to prisoners while observing different fasts (vrat), he added.
“Women prisoners will be provided sanitary napkins, coconut oil and shampoo. There will be birth registration facility for children born during women’s jail term. Crèche, nursery, sports facility and other entertainment facilities for them will also be provided. Special meals will be given to pregnant prisoners,” he emphasised.
The official said special arrangements will be made for education of women prisoners’ children (up to 3-6 yrs of age). After this, these children will be sent to school outside jail with permission of their mothers while Shishu Sadan will be developed for the all-round development of children.
The official said NGOs and corporate houses would be allowed to take part in such programmes and the programme for education of inmates would be integrated with the state’s education system. Different educational programmes will be developed for prisoners to help them connect with the mainstream of society after serving their jail terms.
He said this would include physical education, academic education, social education, professional education as well as cultural learning. Facilities would also be provided for primary education of illiterate prisoners, as well as for clearing their junior high school, high school, intermediate, graduation and diploma courses while serving jail terms.
The state cabinet decided to implement the new manual that provides for new firearms like 9mm pistol and carbine etc for security in jails and riot gear to staff. It classifies the state’s prisons into four categories depending on the population of inmates. Prisons having more than 2,000 inmates fall in A category and those having less than 1,000 inmates are in D category. Prisons with 1,500-2,000 and 1,000-1,500 inmates will fall in B and C categories, respectively.
Minister of state (independent charge) for prisons Dharamveer Prajapati had informed on Tuesday that certain provisions of the present manual had been scrapped including the British period provision for special jail for European prisoners. He said the new manual provided for computerization of all the information about jail inmates.
He said six prisons had been earmarked for dreaded criminals. These included the prisons in Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Azamgarh, Lalitpur and Bareilly.
-
UP to develop 20 solar cities in the next five years
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh's proposed Solar Energy Policy-2022 seeks to meet an ambitious target of producing 16,000 mw renewable power by 2026-27, among other things, and developing 20 cities comprising 10 lakh households as 'solar cities' over the next five years. Under the policy, 20 cities will be developed as 'solar cities' covering 10 lakh residential households with solar rooftop installations across the state in five years.
-
Bhim Army chief on way to meet Dalit boy’s family stopped by Rajasthan cops
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar was stopped at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday and barred from going to Jalore on the ground that it may create a law and order problem, police said. Deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur, Amrita Duhan said, “We are asking him to postpone his visit to Jalore in order to maintain the law-and-order situation.” Police officers familiar with the development said that Chandra Shekhar was insisting on visiting the Dalit family.
-
Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.
-
Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
-
Patra chawl case: ED searches at three premises linked to construction firm
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate searched three locations in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Patra Chawl case, in which veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1. According to ED officers, searches were conducted at three premises of a real estate development firm. The agency searched the firm's head office in Vikhroli, as well as two other premises in Bhandup and Mulund.
