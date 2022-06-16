Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New LPG connection made costlier

Now, for a new connection, you will have to shell out ₹2,200, instead of ₹1,450 charged in the past.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A new domestic cooking gas connection will come dearer, as will accessories, with petroleum companies increasing the prices from Thursday.

If someone takes two cylinders, then he will have to pay 4,400 as security money for the cylinder. Earlier, 2,900 had to be paid as a security for two cylinders.

Also, the security amount of the 5 kg cylinder has now been increased to 1,150 instead of 800 charged earlier.

The rates of regulators provided by the companies have also been increased. Now, instead of 150, the companies will charge 250 for the regulator. In a press release issued by petroleum companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum it has been made clear that the rates would come into effect from Thursday (June 16).

