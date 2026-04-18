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New minimum wage rates get Uttar Pradesh governor’s nod, notification issued

In the wake of protests by workers in Noida and Greater Noida, the state government had constituted a high-level committee, which proposed a wage structure comprising three distinct categories.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The state government’s decision to revise the minimum wage rates has received formal approval from governor Anandiben Patel and a notification has been issued, making the new rates legally binding and mandatorily applicable across the entire state, a spokesperson said.

Police deployment at the Delhi-Noida border on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

In the wake of protests by workers in Noida and Greater Noida, the state government had constituted a high-level committee, which proposed a wage structure comprising three distinct categories. Acting on these recommendations, the state government implemented the new wage rates as an interim relief measure and categorised the state into three distinct groups.

Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have been placed in Category 1, where the cost of living is relatively higher. In this category, the monthly minimum wage has been fixed at 13,690 for unskilled workers, 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and 16,868 for skilled workers.

Category 2 comprises other districts containing municipal corporations, where wage rates have been fixed at 13,006 for unskilled workers, 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and 16,025 for skilled workers. Category 3 encompasses the remaining districts, where wage rates have been set at 12,356, 13,590, and 15,224, respectively. All these rates include the basic wage along with the variable dearness allowance (VDA).

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / New minimum wage rates get Uttar Pradesh governor’s nod, notification issued
Home / Cities / Lucknow / New minimum wage rates get Uttar Pradesh governor’s nod, notification issued
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