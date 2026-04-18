New minimum wage rates get Uttar Pradesh governor’s nod, notification issued

The state government’s decision to revise the minimum wage rates has received formal approval from governor Anandiben Patel and a notification has been issued, making the new rates legally binding and mandatorily applicable across the entire state, a spokesperson said.

Police deployment at the Delhi-Noida border on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the wake of protests by workers in Noida and Greater Noida, the state government had constituted a high-level committee, which proposed a wage structure comprising three distinct categories. Acting on these recommendations, the state government implemented the new wage rates as an interim relief measure and categorised the state into three distinct groups.

Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have been placed in Category 1, where the cost of living is relatively higher. In this category, the monthly minimum wage has been fixed at ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 for skilled workers.

Category 2 comprises other districts containing municipal corporations, where wage rates have been fixed at ₹13,006 for unskilled workers, ₹14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,025 for skilled workers. Category 3 encompasses the remaining districts, where wage rates have been set at ₹12,356, ₹13,590, and ₹15,224, respectively. All these rates include the basic wage along with the variable dearness allowance (VDA).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The wage revisions proposed in 2019 and 2024 could not be implemented, leading to a widening of this disparity. This step has now been taken to address the pending revisions, based on the Consumer Price Index. The government asserted that this decision is essential not only to provide relief to workers but also to maintain industrial harmony and ensure the smooth functioning of the production cycle. Furthermore, it has been clarified that following the implementation of the new rates, strict action will be taken against any form of wage reduction or irregularity detrimental to the interests of the workers, according to the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wage revisions proposed in 2019 and 2024 could not be implemented, leading to a widening of this disparity. This step has now been taken to address the pending revisions, based on the Consumer Price Index. The government asserted that this decision is essential not only to provide relief to workers but also to maintain industrial harmony and ensure the smooth functioning of the production cycle. Furthermore, it has been clarified that following the implementation of the new rates, strict action will be taken against any form of wage reduction or irregularity detrimental to the interests of the workers, according to the government. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The high-level committee was chaired by Deepak Kumar, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Industrial Development. The Additional Chief Secretary of the MSME Department, the Principal Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, and the Labour Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh were designated as members and the Member Secretary, respectively. The committee also included five representatives from the workforce and three representatives from the employers. The committee conducted on-site visits to hold discussions with workers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders, subsequently formulating a proposal for a balanced resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high-level committee was chaired by Deepak Kumar, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Industrial Development. The Additional Chief Secretary of the MSME Department, the Principal Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, and the Labour Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh were designated as members and the Member Secretary, respectively. The committee also included five representatives from the workforce and three representatives from the employers. The committee conducted on-site visits to hold discussions with workers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders, subsequently formulating a proposal for a balanced resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON