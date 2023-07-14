Special mobile app to help decide U.P. Board exam centres now

Now a new smart mobile app will help in determining centres of U.P. Board’s high school and intermediate examinations, said a Board official in the know of things. Through this app, the distance between schools will be known exactly and on its basis the exam centres will be made for the benefit of the students, he added.

Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file photo)

Confirming the move, U.P. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said, “The new application programming interface (API)-based mobile app has been developed to make the process of examination centre determination more robust and transparent for the 2024 Board exams onwards.”

The mobile app has been developed for the purpose of providing geo-locations of schools for determining the mutual distance between different institutions while deciding on making them examination centres.

The officials would know immediately how much distance students at a particular school would need to cover to appear in the exams if a particular school is allotted as their exam centre. This, in turn, would help the Board allot centres that require minimum travel for students, the officials said.

Principals of respective schools can download this app from the official website of U.P. Board— https://upmsp.edu.in/— on their Android phone after logging-in the website using the login id and passwords allotted by the Board to the schools. Through this app, the principals will click the photograph of their school from the school premises.

On clicking the photograph, the geo-location (i.e. the latitude and longitude of the school) will automatically get uploaded on the UP Board’s server, the officials added. With the new app, the difficulties related to distance determination while allotting examination centres will be eliminated.

The designated website of the Board has also been made functional for uploading and updating the basic information of all the schools of the state on the website for the task of exam centre determination of the Board examination of 2024, the officials said.

DIoSs to update info by August 10

The members of the block-level development committees of the principals of government schools will reach the schools and physically verify the basic information uploaded on the website from the level of the principal for the mission of exam centre allotment.

The committees will submit their verification reports to the office of respective district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) by July 28. Based on this, the DIoS will update the basic information by August 10.

Last year 143 objections had to be settled

Wrong uploading of distance (geo location) information of schools in 2023 edition of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examination, wrong information about capacity and number of rooms available in the school, incorrect filling of information regarding available furniture as compared to registered candidates, presence of high tension wire atop the school building etc had led to the UP Board having to deal with 143 objections last year before the exam centres could be finalised and allotted.

