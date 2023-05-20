June 5 to be celebrated as ‘Lifestyle Day’ in Uttar Pradesh

The newly elected public representatives of urban local bodies will administer oath to the people about the need to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle on June 5, the World Environment Day.

RRR center being prepared at Dayanidhan Park Lalbagh in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The day would be celebrated as ‘Lifestyle Day’, officials said.

“Apart from the pledge, an essay writing, wall painting, painting and debate competition will also be organised in schools. These would be based on the concept of environment and lifestyle,” said state mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Neha Sharma.

She said a big campaign will also be run by the civic bodies on social media and voluntary bodies like NCC, NSS, Scout Guide, Rotary Club will be part of the campaign.

In her message to officials of urban bodies, Sharma said several other programmes would be organised on June 5.

Triple RRR centres in all 762 urban bodies

She said the state government would set up ‘triple R’ centres in all 762 urban bodies of Uttar Pradesh (U.P).

The term RRR refers to ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ and at these RRR centres, citizens will be able to donate their unused items like clothes, books, toys, electrical and electronic devices, machinery etc.

The municipal corporation will collect these items and distribute them among the needy. These RRR centers will also be developed as cloth banks, book banks, utensil banks, toy banks.

The initiative has been taken under the ‘Meri Life Mera Swachh Shahar’ campaign of the union housing and urban affairs ministry. Special awareness programs will be organised in urban bodies across the state under the ‘Mission Life’ campaign.

“’Triple R are being set up under Centre’s the Meri Life Mera Swachh Shahar Abhiyan. They will be set up in every ward on the basis of availability. Various self-help groups, public representatives, business class, students, service class and other sections of the society will also be part of Swachh Connect,” said Sharma.

“The triple RRR will be done through the volunteers of the concerned civic body. Arrangements have been made to connect various voluntary organisations, SHGs and others for distribution and collection of goods at these centers. ‘No Throw- No Throw’ chariots will also be operated in all urban bodies for the collection of goods,” she said.

