A 24-year-old woman, married barely six months ago, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area on Sunday, prompting police to register a dowry death case against her husband and other in-laws after her family alleged she was being harassed for dowry and a car.

Newly married woman found dead; kin allege dowry harassment

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According to a police statement, the woman had married a resident of the Saadatganj area on December 9, 2025. Her family alleged that after the marriage, she was repeatedly harassed by her husband and other relatives over demands for additional dowry, including a car.

The FIR was lodged by the woman’s uncle, a resident of Kanpur, who alleged that the continued harassment culminated in her death on Sunday. The complainant accused the husband and other members of the in-laws’ family of killing her over dowry demands and staging the incident as a case of hanging.

“Based on the complaint, Saadatganj police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” said ADCP Central Jitendra Kr Dubey.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they inspected the scene and sent the body for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings. The panchnama was conducted in the presence of additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Jitendra Kumar Dubey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they inspected the scene and sent the body for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings. The panchnama was conducted in the presence of additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Jitendra Kumar Dubey. {{/usCountry}}

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Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and raids are being carried out, officials said.

“Further legal action will be taken on the basis of available evidence and the postmortem report,” the ADCP added.

Police added that the situation in the area remained peaceful and under control. The exact cause and circumstances of the woman’s death will be determined after the postmortem report is received.