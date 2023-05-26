U.P.: New Varanasi mayor vows to improve city’s cleanliness

Amid the blowing of conch shells and chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, newly-elected Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari took oath of office and secrecy in Sanskrit in the presence of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in a ceremony organised at Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Centre here on Friday.

New Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari taking oath of office on May 26. (HT photo)

Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma administered the oath to Tiwari. Thereafter, the mayor administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the 100 newly elected corporators.

While Tiwari and two newly elected corporators took oath in Sanskrit, four Muslim women took oath in Urdu and the remaining corporators took oath in Hindi. Maurya, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, congratulated Tiwari and all corporators.

In his speech, the deputy CM also thanked the people of Kashi to have ensured grand victory of the BJP’s mayoral candidate Ashok Tiwari and full majority in Varanasi Nagar Nigam in local urban bodies election.

“… We (BJP) won 17 Nagar Nigams in the state. But victory in Kashi also known as Varanasi is very special because Varanasi is parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi and also world’s oldest cultural capital,” he said. He said the PM ensured all round development of Kashi.

“Under his leadership, India is developing fast,” said Maurya and added, “All of you would remember that once the US didn’t give visa to our popular leader PM Modi when he was Gujarat chief minister. But today, President of the same US walked to Modi to take his autograph,” Maurya added.

He said the PM had given the message of cleanliness to the whole country by cleaning Asi Ghat. Maurya made Kashi mayor take a pledge for personally participating in cleanliness drive once every month.

Maurya appealed to the mayor and corporators to discharge their duties with honesty and promptness in public interest. Mayor Ashok Tiwari said the city’s cleanliness will be improved.

Simultaneously, lighting system will be further strengthened and steps will be taken to relieve city from traffic jams, he added. Concluding his speech, Maurya reiterated BJP’s resolution to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general election.

In the civic body polls held earlier this month, BJP’s Ashok Tiwari defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Omprakash Singh by a huge margin of 1,33,137 votes. As many as 64 BJP candidates also emerged victorious as corporators from different wards of Varanasi city.

