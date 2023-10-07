Next hearing of Lakshagrah case on October 26

MEERUT The civil judge (junior division) court of Baghpat on Friday announced October 26 as the new date for hearing the controversial Lakshagrah case.

Both sides have submitted documents in support of their claims and now the court has to decide the matter in the next hearings of the case. (Pic for representation)

The decision in the 53-year-old case was expected to be pronounced on Friday but was deferred because of death of a few defendants from the Hindu side.

The case pertains to a disputed site in Barnawa, Baghpat, which Hindus claim as the remains of the Mahabharat era Lakshagarh while Muslims say it is the tomb of Badruddin Shah.

The lawyer from Hindu side Ranbeer Singh said that the Muslim side had made many Hindus party in the case and a few of them had died during the five decade hearing of the case. The court declared that new defendants would be appointed in place of those who had died to carry forward the proceedings in the case.

Singh said that efforts were made to resolve the issue through dialogue two years ago but Muslims refused to settle the issue outside the court.

In Mahabharat, it is mentioned that Kaurvas conspired to burn Pandavas alive during their exile and constructed a Lakshagrah. The Pandavas cleverly escaped from there.

Hindus believe an ancient mound in Barnawa in Baghpat is the ruin of the Lakshagrah.

But Muslims describe the ancient mound as the tomb of Badruddin Shah, with graves of his followers around it.

Over time, it became an issue and the matter reached the court.

Mukim Khan had raised the demand of its ownership in the Meerut court in 1970. He claimed the mound as Dargah of Badruddin Shah, which is also registered as waqf property in Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Lawyer Singh claimed that there was no Muslim population around the mound which showed that Muslims claims had no authenticity.

