NGT petitioned to save water bodies in Aurangabad Khalsa area

Lucknow Omaxe City Residents and Allottees Association (LORAA) has filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pleading against encroachment of water bodies like lakes and natural drains at an alarming pace near the Aurangabad Khalsa area.

LORAA has demanded the mapping of ponds and a report on anti-encroachment projects initiated by the government for water conservation. The residents’ welfare society has blamed the land mafia for rapidly bridging ponds.

H K Singh, president, LORAA said, “There is a huge water body in the revenue record which is being encroached upon by a builder and his associates. This water body is a pond and an important source of natural water recharge for the region. The said builder has badly treated this pond and almost half of this pond has been destroyed due to encroachment. A few acres have been occupied out of the total catchment area of the pond and in some places, the entire land has been occupied, this has forced us to approach the NGT.”

He said, “All we want is to save the pond from disappearing because the encroachers have also started the exercise of grabbing the land, which is in the knowledge of officials. Despite repeated applications to check encroachment on the pond, a measurable area of the pond has disappeared and now only the other part remains.”

Ambrish Mishra, former president of LORAA said, “Encroachment of water bodies, lakes and natural drains is progressing at an alarming pace. The mapping of ponds and anti-encroachment projects initiated by the government for water conservation are progressing at a snail’s pace while the land mafia is rapidly bridging ponds. The outbreak of floods in our cities and towns during rains is a result of encroachment of ponds and lakes.”

He said that the builder in question pumped and drained out the water of the pond of about six and a half hectares located on Bijnaur Road about two years ago on the pretext that a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 2200 KLD shall be constructed for this colony. It was further assured by the builder that after STP being functional the treated water shall be released in this pond. But instead, untreated water of the STP installed in the colony is secretly being discharged into the drain outside the colony by the builder. For this, sewage from the STP is being drained out in the municipal drain by installing underground pipes. This is done to dry the pond in an organised way to encroach upon the land.

The residents have pleaded to the NGT to direct the authorities to ensure that the water holding capacity of the pond is restored by discharging treated water as per the regulatory standards so that the groundwater level can be maintained and the ecology can be improved.

The residents have appealed to install marking pillars to protect ponds, lakes and water sources from encroachment and direct authorities to lodge an FIR against the wrongdoers.