NGT seeks replies over alleged fly ash dumping in Betwa near Parichha Thermal Power Plant

Allegations of fly ash accumulating in the Betwa river from the Parichha Thermal Power Plant have reached the National Green Tribunal, which has sought responses from the authorities over claims of pollution and obstruction of the river’s natural flow. The petitioners claimed that three large ash deposits, each measuring around 180 feet by 230 feet and rising nearly four feet above the water level, have formed in the river.

Fly ash deposits allegedly forming islands in the Betwa river near the Parichha Thermal Power Plant in Jhansi. (Sourced)

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A principal bench of the NGT in New Delhi, comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, heard Original Application No. 528/2026 filed by environmental activist Narendra Kushwaha on September 10.

The application alleged that large quantities of fly ash had entered the Betwa over a prolonged period, resulting in deposits on the riverbed and allegedly altering its natural flow. It also raised concerns over possible contamination by heavy metals reportedly present in fly ash, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium and mercury.

The petition alleged that the deposits posed a threat to fish and other aquatic organisms and that the handling and disposal of fly ash around the plant contributed to air pollution.

The NGT order noted that a joint investigation committee constituted by the Jhansi district administration and other authorities had inspected the site on June 17 and 23 following complaints. The applicant claimed the inspection supported allegations of fly ash discharge.

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{{^usCountry}} The application also alleged health problems among people living near the plant due to ash discharge and associated pollution. These claims remain part of the proceedings and have not been adjudicated by the tribunal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application also alleged health problems among people living near the plant due to ash discharge and associated pollution. These claims remain part of the proceedings and have not been adjudicated by the tribunal. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal observed that the matter involved a substantial issue concerning compliance with environmental norms and issued notices to the respondents. Counsel for several respondents accepted the notices and sought four weeks to file replies.

The NGT directed the applicant to provide copies of the application and supporting documents to the concerned counsel and serve the remaining respondents. The case will next be heard on November 19.