Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NIA arrests key member in fake Indian currency case
lucknow news

NIA arrests key member in fake Indian currency case

The national investigation agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Babloo, a resident of Sitapur and a key member of the fake Indian currency notes racket (FICN) in Lucknow, NIA officials said on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:56 PM IST
HT Image

The national investigation agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Babloo, a resident of Sitapur and a key member of the fake Indian currency notes racket (FICN) in Lucknow, NIA officials said on Wednesday.

The NIA official said the accused Babloo’s role had surfaced in the case after the arrest of three people by UP’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on November 25, 2019 when they unearthed the fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket.

The ATS had seized the FICN worth 1. 79 lakhs from the three accused identified as Phulchand, Aminul Islam, and Nasiba Khatoon. The NIA officials said the trio was arrested near Itaunja toll Plaza on Lucknow-Sitapur highway and the case was initially registered at the ATS police station in Gomtinagar, Lucknow.

Later, the NIA took over the case on January 20, 2020 and had filed a charge sheet against the three accused in this case.

NIA officials said, since then the NIA teams were in search of Babloo as the investigation in the case revealed that he was engaged in smuggling of high quality FICN and was in regular telephonic contact with the charge sheeted accused Aminul Islam and Phulchand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Now, UP gearing up to make budgetary sanctions paperless

UP govt tells officers to save phone numbers of MPs, other lawmakers

Minister objects to ‘azaan’ on loudspeakers, mosque caretaker says will sort out

Don’t hike fees this session: Dy CM urges schools

He said investigation in the case has also revealed that accused had received the high quality FICN from Malda, West Bengal and had further circulated and supplied the same to various persons in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

He said further investigation was on in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP