Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA court convicts 2nd accused in Pak-backed spying case

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 08:54 PM IST

Rajakbhai Kumbhar of west Kutch district of Gujarat sentenced to six years of rigourous imprisonment under provisions of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

LUCKNOW The special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) here sentenced the second key accused in a Pakistan-backed Indian defence espionage case to six years of rigourous imprisonment, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the NIA special court had sentenced the accused, Mohd Rashid of Chandauli, UP, in the case, which was originally registered by ATS, (Pic for representation)
Earlier, the NIA special court had sentenced the accused, Mohd Rashid of Chandauli, UP, in the case, which was originally registered by ATS, (Pic for representation)

Rajakbhai Kumbhar of west Kutch district of Gujarat was sentenced under different provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA(P)A, along with fine.

The court stated that all the sentences will run concurrently and one month of imprisonment will be added for each charge in case of default in payment of fine.

Earlier, the NIA special court had sentenced the accused, Mohd Rashid of Chandauli, UP, in the case, which was originally registered by ATS, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, alleging that Rashid was in contact with defence and ISI agents of Pakistan. The ATS had charged Rashid with providing Pakistan agents with photographs of sensitive, tactically and strategically important locations in India, as well as Indian Army movements. These photographs, including those of defence insignia, were clicked from his mobile.

The NIA, which took over the case in April 2020, charge-sheeted Rashid in July 2020 and subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Rajakbhai Kumbhar in February 2021. The agency’s investigations revealed that Rajakbhai had conspired with Rashid and Pakistan-based ISI agents to carry out terrorist acts, as well as acts preparatory to their commission.

The investigation confirmed that the duo had also conspired to conceal the nefarious anti-India design perpetrated by Pakistan-based operatives. The charge sheet stated that Rajakbhai had facilitated Rashid by providing funds in exchange for sensitive photographs, which Rashid had sent to ISI agents, as per NIA investigations.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //