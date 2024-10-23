NIA court convicts 2nd accused in Pak-backed spying case

LUCKNOW The special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) here sentenced the second key accused in a Pakistan-backed Indian defence espionage case to six years of rigourous imprisonment, officials said on Wednesday. Earlier, the NIA special court had sentenced the accused, Mohd Rashid of Chandauli, UP, in the case, which was originally registered by ATS, (Pic for representation)

Rajakbhai Kumbhar of west Kutch district of Gujarat was sentenced under different provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA(P)A, along with fine.

The court stated that all the sentences will run concurrently and one month of imprisonment will be added for each charge in case of default in payment of fine.

Earlier, the NIA special court had sentenced the accused, Mohd Rashid of Chandauli, UP, in the case, which was originally registered by ATS, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, alleging that Rashid was in contact with defence and ISI agents of Pakistan. The ATS had charged Rashid with providing Pakistan agents with photographs of sensitive, tactically and strategically important locations in India, as well as Indian Army movements. These photographs, including those of defence insignia, were clicked from his mobile.

The NIA, which took over the case in April 2020, charge-sheeted Rashid in July 2020 and subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Rajakbhai Kumbhar in February 2021. The agency’s investigations revealed that Rajakbhai had conspired with Rashid and Pakistan-based ISI agents to carry out terrorist acts, as well as acts preparatory to their commission.

The investigation confirmed that the duo had also conspired to conceal the nefarious anti-India design perpetrated by Pakistan-based operatives. The charge sheet stated that Rajakbhai had facilitated Rashid by providing funds in exchange for sensitive photographs, which Rashid had sent to ISI agents, as per NIA investigations.