lucknow news

NIA to take over probe related to al-Qaeda linked terror module busted in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe into the alleged al-Qaeda linked terror module unearthed by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Lucknow after arrest of five people on July 11 and 13, said senior state police officials here on Thursday.

A senior police official privy to the development said the probe will be transferred to the NIA as the busted module has links with different states as well as international links through which they received funds to carry out terror activities in the country. He said the UP ATS had already sent a detail report to the union home ministry who could further direct the NIA to take over the case.

The official said the UP ATS had prepared a detailed report related to the profiles of five accused arrested in the matter and recovery done by them. He said the report also include the facts extracted from them during rigorous interrogation about their intention and plans to execute serial blasts in different parts of Uttar Pradesh before Independence Day (August 15).

He said the NIA will further probe their network in other states as well as their international connection.

On July 11, the two key suspects, Minhaz and Maseerudeen, were arrested from a motor workshop cum residence of Minhaz’s father on Dubagga by-pass road. The ATS had also claimed to have recovered two pressure cookers and explosives collected to prepare pressure cooker bombs. On their revelation, three others, including Shakeel Hussain, Mohammed Mustakeem and Mohammed Mueed, were arrested from different parts of Lucknow. They were arrested for assisting Minhaz Ahmad and Maseerudeen in arranging pistol and were aware about their terror planning.

