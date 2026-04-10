NIC conference in Lko: ‘Indians developing heart problems decade earlier than Western counterparts’

Cardiologists from across the globe raised concerns over the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in India, particularly among younger populations, on the second day of the National Interventional Council (NIC) conference, held at the auditorium of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Takashi Ashikaga, a cardiologist from Japan, said India is witnessing a disproportionately high burden of heart diseases, with patients developing conditions nearly a decade earlier than their Western counterparts. Citing estimates from the World Health Organization and global studies such as the Global Burden of Disease, he noted that CVDs account for over 25% of all deaths in India, with a worrying trend of higher mortality among younger individuals.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Gaurav Dhar, a practising cardiologist from Canada, said Indians are genetically predisposed to heart ailments. “Higher rates of abdominal obesity, hypertension, and diabetes significantly increase the risk,” he said, adding that WHO estimates suggest nearly 85% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, particularly impacting developing nations like India.

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{{^usCountry}} The conference also saw an emotional address by Dr Sharad Chandra of the Lari Cardiology Department, who shared a personal experience to underline the gaps that once existed in emergency cardiac care. Recalling an incident from 2005, he spoke about receiving a late-night call from his father complaining of chest pain. “At that time, access to even a basic ECG at night was a challenge in smaller towns,” he said, highlighting how patients were often forced to wait until morning for diagnosis and treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conference also saw an emotional address by Dr Sharad Chandra of the Lari Cardiology Department, who shared a personal experience to underline the gaps that once existed in emergency cardiac care. Recalling an incident from 2005, he spoke about receiving a late-night call from his father complaining of chest pain. “At that time, access to even a basic ECG at night was a challenge in smaller towns,” he said, highlighting how patients were often forced to wait until morning for diagnosis and treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the changes over the past two decades, Dr Chandra said Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in strengthening cardiac care infrastructure. Initiatives like ‘Hridaya Setu’ have connected premier institutions such as SGPGI, KGMU, and RMLIMS with district hospitals, ensuring faster access to life-saving treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the changes over the past two decades, Dr Chandra said Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in strengthening cardiac care infrastructure. Initiatives like ‘Hridaya Setu’ have connected premier institutions such as SGPGI, KGMU, and RMLIMS with district hospitals, ensuring faster access to life-saving treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that advanced procedures like angioplasty, once limited to major cities, are now available in districts including Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Gonda, and Basti. “Patients no longer have to fight distance or time alone,” he said.

Experts at the conference unanimously stressed the need for continued awareness, early diagnosis, and strengthening of healthcare systems to tackle the growing cardiovascular crisis in the country.

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