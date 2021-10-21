Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Night curfew goes but UP govt stresses on following Covid-19 protocols
lucknow news

Night curfew goes but UP govt stresses on following Covid-19 protocols

Night curfew has been lifted but restrictions will continue in containment zones still existing anywhere in the state, senior home department officials said.
Night curfew has been lifted following a very low infection percentage across the state. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP government has ended the night curfew (between 11pm and 6am) imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, on Wednesday. However, the restrictions will continue in containment zones still existing anywhere in the state, senior home department officials said.

A press note from the home department stated that the restrictions have been lifted with instructions to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places. It further read that night restrictions are lifted following a very low infection percentage across the state.

A senior home official said that the state government order directs that Covid-19 protocols should strictly be followed during festivals to ensure that infections do not increase further in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPPCL announces interest-waiver scheme for consumers

UP lawyers boycott work over Shahjahanpur peer’s killing

Anusuiya’s Kitchen: Lucknow’s municipal body starts service to feed have-nots

Mirzapur, Karnataka stones to be used for Ram temple’s plinth
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP