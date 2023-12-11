Nights get colder as minimum temperatures down by 4 degrees in 2 days in Lko

There has been a drop of three to five degree Celsius in minimum temperatures in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, over the last 48 hours, said Mohd Danish, the in-charge of Lucknow Met office.

Across the state, weather will most likely be dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bareilly recorded the lowest temperature in the state, where mercury dropped to 7 degrees--3.9 degrees below normal, followed by Najibabad (7.8 degrees), Muzaffarnagar (8.8 degrees.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Lucknow dropped to 11.1 degrees on Sunday from 15.3 on Friday. The highest temperature on the day was noted at 24.4 degrees. The forecast for Lucknow is shallow to moderate fog in the morning and clear skies later. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperature on Monday will likely be around 24 and 11 degrees.

Across the state, weather will most likely be dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places.

“With the end of the impact of an active western disturbance and the remnants of a cyclone, the direction of wind at the surface level becomes westerly and the increase in nighttime radiative cooling (emissions) due to the removal of clouds from the sky, most of the eastern Uttar Pradesh including the capital Lucknow,” the Met said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same sequence, due to an increase in the speed of dry cold winds coming from the cold deserts and Himalayan regions, there is also a possibility of a drop in the maximum temperatures as well by 2 degrees over the next 2-3 days.

Along with this, due to a decrease in the atmospheric humidity and the impact of strong surface westerly winds of 20-22 km per hour, there is a possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning.