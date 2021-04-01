Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Nine hurt in two separate leopard attacks
lucknow news

Nine hurt in two separate leopard attacks

: Nine persons got injured in two separate incidents of leopard attack in Khadda area of Kushinagar district
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 11:12 PM IST
HT Image

: Nine persons got injured in two separate incidents of leopard attack in Khadda area of Kushinagar district.

On Thursday, the leopard injured four villagers near Bhedi Jungle village. The villagers were working in the field when the leopard attacked Sukahi, a resident of Azadnagar village. When Sukhai raised alarm, the villagers rushed to his rescue forcing the leopard to escape to nearby sugarcane field.

Angry villagers who had gathered on the spot set the sugarcane field afire. The leopard again attacked three villagers and escaped to the forest.

On March 27, the leopard had injured five villagers in Lakhua Lukhai village in the Khadda area.

BK Yadav, a forest department officer said, all the injured villagers had been rushed to the community health centre for medical aid.

The forest department along with the district police and local villagers has launched an operation to trap the leopard. From Valmiki Tiger reserve area, the leopard has moved to wildlife sanctuary located across the border in Bihar, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP