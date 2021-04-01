Nine hurt in two separate leopard attacks

: Nine persons got injured in two separate incidents of leopard attack in Khadda area of Kushinagar district.

On Thursday, the leopard injured four villagers near Bhedi Jungle village. The villagers were working in the field when the leopard attacked Sukahi, a resident of Azadnagar village. When Sukhai raised alarm, the villagers rushed to his rescue forcing the leopard to escape to nearby sugarcane field.

Angry villagers who had gathered on the spot set the sugarcane field afire. The leopard again attacked three villagers and escaped to the forest.

On March 27, the leopard had injured five villagers in Lakhua Lukhai village in the Khadda area.

BK Yadav, a forest department officer said, all the injured villagers had been rushed to the community health centre for medical aid.

The forest department along with the district police and local villagers has launched an operation to trap the leopard. From Valmiki Tiger reserve area, the leopard has moved to wildlife sanctuary located across the border in Bihar, he said.