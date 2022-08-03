Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff

Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff.

“These establishments, held guilty by the court of additional district magistrate, were made to pay ₹6.5 lakh as penalty,” said designated officer, FSDA, SP Singh. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday. “These samples too have been sent for testing in designated laboratories,” Singh said.

He said that with the festival season lined up, the FSDA would continue to collect food samples to guard against adulterated food stuff being sold from hotels, restaurants, bakeries, general stores.

“The festival season is ahead of us. There is Rakshbandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi and these would be followed by Dusshehra, Diwali and Durga Puja. So, FSDA has decided to step up the campaign against adulterated food stuff,” Singh said.

Talking about the nine establishments that were penalised by the ADM court, Singh said, the court held that the adulterated food stuff could pose a health risk.

“FSDA had filed the cases in court of additional district magistrate (east), Amit Kumar, which found 9 establishments guilty of selling adulterated food items and felt these could pose a health risk to the people. The court warned the adulterators of harsh punishment including jail term if they were again found selling adulterated food items,” Singh said.

The court imposed a fine of ₹110000 on Radhe Traders in Aliganj, ₹1 lakh fine was imposed on ABC family Bazaar in Balaganj, ₹60,000 penalty on Daily Zone in Sharda Nagar, and Rishabh General Store Jankipuram. Namkeenwala in Charbagh was fined ₹45000, while Tiwari Traders Daliganj was levied penalty of ₹40,000. Star General Store in Indira Nagar is to pay ₹35000 penalty while Mukesh Threerwani, Lajpat nagar Chowk has been fined ₹25000. A penalty of ₹20,000 was imposed on JSD sales Alambagh too.

