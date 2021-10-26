Nine-day Diwali fair begins in Lucknow from Thursday, logo launched

The logo for the Diwali fair, based on the theme ‘Vikas Deepotsav’, to be organised at Jhulelal Park from October 28 to November 5, was launched on Tuesday.

Ashutosh Tandon, urban development minister launched the logo and said “the fair is not only going to be a star-studded affair but will also be packed with entertainment and cultural programmes”. The minister said the aim of organising the fair pre-Diwali is to bring prosperity to all: the potters, local artisans, sanitation workers and street vendors.

The minister said that at the fair, the beneficiaries of the PM Swanidhi Yojana and ODOP programme will be provided space to put up their stalls. “We will also be organising a grand felicitation programme to felicitate street vendors, sanitation workers and others to boost their morale,” he added.

Officials with the district administration said that the administration has hired Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and other singers to make the fair a starry affair. “Other than the regular programmes, we will be organising a spiritual night with Kailash Kher on October 30,” a senior administrative official said.

Besides, the administration is also lining up other artists. A comedy night, cultural night, folk night, phoolon ki Holi are a few programmes scheduled to be held during the fair.

Officials said that similar to the Lucknow Mahotsav, the fair will be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The fair would showcase indigenous art and craft work from other districts too. The other attractions of the fair would be talent shows, painting competitions, magic shows, slogan competition, musical band show, musical night, mushaira and others.

The venue will have a grand multi-cuisine food court. “We are trying to tie up with various eateries, famous brands and restaurants in order to set up outlets at the food court that is going to be another major attraction of the fair,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.