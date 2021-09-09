NIRF overall rankings: 8 UP institutes among top 100 in India

LUCKNOW Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2021 released by the ministry of education on Thursday. While five of these are central institutes, two are private and one is a state-run medical university (KGMU).

As per the rankings, central institutes including the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur ranked 5th, Banaras Hindu University 10th, Aligarh Muslim University 18th, IT (BHU) 28th while Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Prayagraj ranked 88th. Private institutes, including Amity Univesity in Gautam Buddha Nagar, ranked 43rd and Shiv Nadar University in Dadri ranked 84th. The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow ranked 60th.

Uttar Pradesh has nearly 164 government colleges, 331 aided colleges, 6,531 self-finance colleges and 16 state universities. But only one – that too a medical university (KGMU) – could make it to the list. As per NIRF 2020 rankings, not a single state institution figured on the top 100 list.

Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also released rankings in other categories. In the category of top 100 universities, Banaras Hindu University ranked third, Aligarh Muslim University 10th followed by Amity University 25th. Lucknow-based Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) ranked 65th.

Not a single college from Uttar Pradesh figured on the top 100 list in the college category. IIT-Kanpur, BHU and Academy of Scientific, Innovative Research, Ghaziabad and AMU ranked 6th, 14th, 22nd and 24th, respectively on the top 100 list in the research category.

Deputy chief minster Dinesh Sharma said, “We will make efforts to ensure that government-run universities and colleges improve their ranking in the coming years. With the implementation of the new National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020, we will be able to catch up with other central institutions to make the cut in the top 100 list.”

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the ministry were based on teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.