NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday.

As per the rankings, BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India’s 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country. Prof SK Singh, director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, said he was excited to note the remarkable progress of the institute over the years.

The Faculty of Dental Sciences, IMS, has also improved its position by four spots and secured 21st place. A total of 40 institutions have been ranked in this category. Dean, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Prof Vinay Srivastava expressed happiness over the improved ranking and said that the institution is committed to providing best of the teaching and research facilities and infrastructure to students and scholars.

In the law category, Banaras Hindu University has jumped up three spots. The varsity secured 20th place, while it was at the 23rd spot in 2021. A total of 30 institutions were ranked in this category.