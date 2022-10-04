nki ambulance case: Hospital owned by Mau doctor sealed

Police on Monday sealed a hospital owned by Mau-based doctor Alka Rai, who was accused of helping gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari get an ambulance on fake papers.

In March this year, Dr Rai and her bother Dr Sheshnath Rai were booked under the Gangster Act for the same. Both of them co-own Shyam Sanjeevani hospital in Mau district, which was sealed on Monday, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vehicle was registered to a fake address in Barabanki district.

The district magistrate of Barabanki had on September 29 ordered the officials to seal the hospital. On Monday, officials from Barabanki reached Mau to execute the order.

Mau circle officer Dhananjay Mishra, along with a large contingent of police personnel, reached the nursing home and produced the sealing orders before Dr Alka Rai, who was present in the hospital.

“Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital has been sealed on the orders of the district magistrate of Barabanki,” said Dhananjay Mishra, circle officer, Mau.

It may be pointed out that in April 2021, the Barabanki police had lodged an FIR against Ansari and his associates in connection with the use of fake papers for registering an ambulance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ambulance was found abandoned near a roadside eatery on the Chandigarh–Nagal highway in Punjab’s Rupnagar district in April, 2021.

After spending more than two years in Punjab’s Rupnagar prison, Ansari, 57, was brought to Banda jail by road on April 7, 2021.

Ansari’s return to the Banda jail was in compliance with a March 26, 2021, Supreme Court order directing his transfer to Uttar Pradesh, where he faces trials in several criminal cases.