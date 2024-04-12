No child below 6 to be admitted in class 1 in U.P. govt schools

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has now made it mandatory that students enrolled in class 1 in government primary schools must be of six years of age. Children below six should not be enrolled under any circumstances from 2024-25 session. Instead, they must be admitted in Balvatika or Anganwadi schools. The names of both mother and father of the child should be recorded in the enrolment register, said the missive. (For Representation)

In a missive, basic education director Pratap Singh Baghel has made it mandatory that only kids of 6 years of age should be enrolled in class 1 as per the New Education Policy. “By holding a meeting of school management committee, out of school children whose age is more than 6 years should be enrolled in age-appropriate class,” it reads.

At the time of enrolment, the Aadhaar number of children should also be recorded. In case, a child does not have an Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number of their parents should be recorded. If the parents also do not have an Aadhaar card, it must be made within two weeks of enrolment.

The names of both mother and father of the child should be recorded in the enrolment register. In case of death of both the parents, the name of the legal guardian should be recorded. At the time of enrolment, the ration card number of the family should be recorded and the category of the ration card should be noted as well. The class/category of the child should be recorded.

The academic session 2024-25 started from April 1, 2024. Under Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, 100% children in the age group of 6 to 14 years are to be provided free education. The basic education department launched a state-wide campaign from April 1 onwards to provide free education to 100% children between the age of 6 and 14.

In the academic session 2024-25, children will be admitted to class 1 only after they turn six. “The schools have been instructed to provide information of enrolled students to the directorate every week till April 30. The campaign will be run under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009,” Baghel said.