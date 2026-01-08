No citizen will be denied justice or treatment: CM at Janata Darshan

Underlining the Uttar Pradesh government’s zero-tolerance approach to negligence in public grievance redressal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that every citizen’s complaint would be resolved without delay or discrimination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple. (Sourced)

During the Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath temple, the chief minister met around 150 people and assured them that no one would be denied justice or medical treatment. He directed officials to ensure time-bound disposal of complaints and immediate medical assistance wherever required.

Emphasising a sensitive, transparent and proactive approach, CM Yogi warned of strict action against land mafia, anti-social elements and officials responsible for administrative delays. He said eligible beneficiaries must not be deprived of welfare schemes and assured that lack of funds would not prevent any needy person from receiving medical treatment.

“Resolving every individual’s problem is the government’s responsibility. Officials must work with full sensitivity and seriousness so that justice is delivered to all without discrimination,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Yogi provided financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund to the family of late senior journalist Vivek Asthana. The cheque was handed over to his wife Niharika Asthana, and children Divya and Dev.

The chief minister expressed condolences and assured the family of the state government’s support. Asthana, a senior journalist, theatre artiste and lifetime member of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club, died of a heart attack on January 5. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

The assistance was provided within 19 hours of a formal request submitted by the Press Club on Wednesday afternoon. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vineet Kumar Singh confirmed the development.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath, paid tributes at the statue of his guru, late Mahant Avaidyanath, and performed ‘gau seva’ at the temple cowshed.

On Wednesday evening, he reviewed preparations for the upcoming Gorakhpur Mahotsav at Gorakhnath temple and directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Stressing public convenience, crowd management and security, he ordered completion of all pending works within the stipulated timeframe and called for adequate parking, lighting, drinking water and medical facilities in view of the expected turnout.