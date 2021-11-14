Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No criminal can even think of extortion in UP now: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath says lawlessness prevailed in state under previous regime , but his government has created a better environment for businesses
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 08:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government has been able to create a better environment in the state for businesses by acting against mafias, adding that no criminal can even think of resorting to extortion in Uttar Pradesh now.

He was addressing a gathering of the Vaishya community in Lucknow. The event was organised by BJP leader Naresh Agarwal at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital.

“There was lawlessness in the state during the previous government. Goonda tax was extorted from traders. But no criminal can even think about extorting money, fearing that the state will recover (the money) from his seven generations. We have simplified doing business in the state. Many investors have shown interest in investing in UP. Not just security, we also provide insurance cover to registered businesses, providing an environment that is best for traders and businesses,” Adityanath said in his address.

He pointed how the country has taken the road of development after the Narendra Modi government come to power and the “double engine government” in Uttar Pradesh is taking the state to newer heights of development.

The convention was called a few months before the state goes to elections early next year.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal also attended the event.

Swatantra Dev Singh said the BJP gets its strength from people of the Vaishya community.

“You will have to dedicate at least 15 days till elections to ensure that the BJP comes to power again in the state. People from Vaishya Samaj are the strength of the party. Talk to people in your neighbourhood and locality to bring the BJP back to power,” Singh said.

Naresh Agarwal said, “Yogi Adityanath has removed lawlessness from Uttar Pradesh and now criminals fear his name. The Vaishya community has always been with the BJP and will work to bring the party to power again under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.”

Hundreds of people of the Vaishya community, especially traders from Lucknow, Kanpur and the nearby districts, attended the convention.

