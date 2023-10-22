No dearth of jobs in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said there was no dearth of jobs in the state even as he exhorted the youth to connect themselves with skill and training programmes of the government. He advised the youngsters to choose the field of their choice and train themselves in that area. The CM also assured the youth that the government would arrange jobs for them.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur. (HT photo)

Praising the BJP’s double engine government led by PM Narendra Modi, he said creating jobs for every hand was transforming into reality and that the Rozgar Melas (job fairs) were playing the role of catalyst in generating employment.

Yogi expressed these views while addressing a gathering after inaugurating an on-spot placement drive event at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, organised in collaboration with UP Kaushal Vikas Mission, labour and employment department and the ITI on Sunday.

He also said the idea of water reaching every field and employment reaching every hand was the dream of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. It was thought to be impossible but PM Modi had been continuously transforming dreams into realities and providing jobs to everyone without any discrimination ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the CM added. Referring to Make in India, Startup India, Mudra, Vishwakarma schemes and other government initiatives, he said these steps had given rise to job opportunities.

‘Those who don’t get jobs will get PM CM internship’

Congratulating those who were selected and received appointment letters at the event, Yogi said those who had failed to get placement would be connected with PM and CM internship schemes.

Industries would provide them training along with honorarium that would be equally shared between the industries and the government, he added. The CM said after proper training, these youths would get jobs and contribute to the society.

‘Investment proposals will create 1.10 cr employment opportunities’

The chief minister said the investment proposal worth ₹38 lakh crore received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit held in February this year will generate 1.10 crore employment opportunities.

Talking of the success of “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme, he said the youth who had returned from other cities during lockdown were now contributing to strengthening the economy of Uttar Pradesh from their home districts.

Yogi said at the time of introduction of ODOP scheme the sculpture industry was drowning. However, now it was looking more vibrant than ever, he added. The CM attributed its success to connecting it with branding, marketing and new technologies. He said the government had provided 40 lakh jobs under this scheme.

‘Understand potential of tourism’

Referring to rising employment opportunities in the tourism sector, the CM said around 3 crore tourists were visiting Uttar Pradesh every year and that the tourist footfall had crossed 32-crore in the past seven years.

He underlined that the tourism sector was integrated with restaurants, hotels, taxi operators and hence provided job opportunities to many people. Appreciating girls for their leading role in all fields, he said earlier in the day he flagged off 51 buses in Ayodhya which will have women drivers and conductors.

The CM instructed Bank of Baroda officials to increase their cash deposit ratio and to organise more training camps for youths to provide them with loans for self- employment.

