No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals.
“In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.
Among the new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 100, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow 21, Agra 12, Meerut 2, Prayagraj and Varanasi 3 each, Bulandshahr 5, data from the state health department read.
“Uttar Pradesh has now reported 20,73,779 Covid-19 cases and with 20,48,879 recoveries, the recovery rate is 98.79%. In all, 23,506 deaths have also been reported, according to the data,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Of the active Covid-19 cases under treatment in the state, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 685, Ghaziabad 306, Lucknow 83 and Agra 65. In all, 16 districts have zero active cases and in nine districts there are two active cases each.
Covid-19 in Lucknow schools
The four students from different schools who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two days are recuperating in home isolation. Parents of the first two students – sisters – also tested positive while the test reports of the parents of the two other students are awaited, said health officials.
The health department had collected a total of 100 samples from the first school, 53 from the second and 47 from the third school where the students had tested positive. The report of all the samples from school campuses came negative, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.
-
Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation drainage line, the toilets are lying unused. The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis. Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja.
-
Vehicles choke Undri, Khadi Machine chowks in Pune
The two notorious accident-prone stretches- Khadi Machine chowk and Undri chowk have once again gone back to their original chaotic nature due to a lack of traffic police vigilance and the Pune Municipal Corporation apathy. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in March this year had inaugurated the first blackspot redesign on Pune's zero fatality corridor at Undri chowk. Between 2017 and 2020, the Khadi Machine chowk witnessed 65 road crashes.
-
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday. According to reports, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, Brajesh Singh, was going to bring his children from school. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh.
-
Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized
Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Yaqub Qureshi's meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals. Station House Officer of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act 1973. MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.
-
Punekars choose northern hill stations for summer vacations, MTDC resorts getting full bookings
In May, there is a heavy rush of people headed to the northern part of India even as Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Pune region resorts, too, are getting heavy bookings in May. While within the state, there is a rush of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala where MTDC resorts along with other private hotels are booked choc-a-bloc.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics