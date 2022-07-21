No differences anywhere, govt focused on helping the poor: UP minister

LUCKNOW Excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Thursday vehemently denied that he was unhappy with the goings-on in his department and threatened to initiate legal action against those who described him as one of the ‘disgruntled ministers.’

There were no differences anywhere and the government was focused on helping the poor, he said.

“There is absolutely no room for any wild guesses and speculations. Under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s stewardship, all of us are working jointly with the focused aim of ensuring that all the pro-poor policies of our government reach the common man,” Agarwal said at a hurriedly convened presser in Lucknow.

The minister was reacting to reports in a section of media hinting that he was unhappy and sought to link his unhappiness with the functioning of officers posted in his department.

“Speculative reports have sought to create an air of tension by claiming that I am not getting along well with my principal secretary. Now, what is the basis of such speculation? Moreover, someone should have contacted me to take my views on this, but that too wasn’t done. This is highly unethical and I am going to initiate legal action on this,” the minister said.

“Where is the question of being dissatisfied? We act as per the guidelines we receive and those are simply to connect with the common man, to ensure that the poor get benefitted,” he added.

Agarwal, who was also a minister in the Samajwadi Party government from 2012 to 2017, had along with his father Naresh Agarwal, switched loyalties and joined the BJP. He was also made deputy speaker of the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the 2022 UP polls in which he recorded an easy win from Hardoi.

“All of us in the government have a single goal, that of reaching out to the common man,” he said, adding that in 100 days, his department like many others, has got all major achievements to its credit.

