...
...
Next Story

No fertiliser shortage in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath assures farmers

The CM directed the agriculture department and other officials concerned to continuously monitor fertiliser distribution

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:26:03 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The state government on Tuesday assured farmers that there was no shortage of fertilisers and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply during the ongoing Kharif season, while warning of strict action against black marketing and hoarding.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)

Chairing a review of fertiliser availability on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was committed to ensuring adequate supply of fertilisers as per crop requirements following paddy transplantation and the sowing of other Kharif crops.

He urged farmers not to believe rumours about shortages or engage in unnecessary stocking, saying that fertiliser availability this year was higher compared to the previous year.

The CM directed the agriculture department and other officials concerned to continuously monitor fertiliser distribution and immediately resolve any technical issues affecting supplies.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the state had sold 28.25 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fertilisers between April 1 and July 27, while 29.05 lakh MT remained available, which he said was sufficient to meet farmers’ demand during the current cropping season.

Agriculture Director Dr Pankaj Tripathi said adequate fertiliser stocks were available across all 18 divisions of the state. He said farmers facing any difficulty in obtaining fertilisers could approach district or divisional agriculture officers for immediate assistance.

 
farmers
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/No fertiliser shortage in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath assures farmers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe