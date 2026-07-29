No fertiliser shortage in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath assures farmers

The state government on Tuesday assured farmers that there was no shortage of fertilisers and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply during the ongoing Kharif season, while warning of strict action against black marketing and hoarding.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)

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Chairing a review of fertiliser availability on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was committed to ensuring adequate supply of fertilisers as per crop requirements following paddy transplantation and the sowing of other Kharif crops.

He urged farmers not to believe rumours about shortages or engage in unnecessary stocking, saying that fertiliser availability this year was higher compared to the previous year.

The CM directed the agriculture department and other officials concerned to continuously monitor fertiliser distribution and immediately resolve any technical issues affecting supplies.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the state had sold 28.25 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fertilisers between April 1 and July 27, while 29.05 lakh MT remained available, which he said was sufficient to meet farmers’ demand during the current cropping season.

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{{^usCountry}} According to official data, urea accounted for the largest share, with 20.47 lakh MT sold and 14.77 lakh MT still available. Stocks of DAP stood at 4.81 lakh MT after sales of 3.96 lakh MT. The state also has 4.90 lakh MT of NPK, 3.46 lakh MT of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and 1.11 lakh MT of Muriate of Potash (MOP) available for distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, urea accounted for the largest share, with 20.47 lakh MT sold and 14.77 lakh MT still available. Stocks of DAP stood at 4.81 lakh MT after sales of 3.96 lakh MT. The state also has 4.90 lakh MT of NPK, 3.46 lakh MT of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and 1.11 lakh MT of Muriate of Potash (MOP) available for distribution. {{/usCountry}}

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Agriculture Director Dr Pankaj Tripathi said adequate fertiliser stocks were available across all 18 divisions of the state. He said farmers facing any difficulty in obtaining fertilisers could approach district or divisional agriculture officers for immediate assistance.