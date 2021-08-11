No fresh Covid case in 59 districts of Uttar Pradesh: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said no fresh Covid-19 case was reported in 59 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours while the number of new cases was in single digits in the remaining 16 districts.

Besides, there was no active Covid-19 case in 12 districts —Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting here, he also said Saturdays should be reserved for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines and appropriate arrangements should be made for vaccination of Buddhist monks, foreign nationals and the destitute.

Twenty-seven new cases were reported across the state in the past 24 hours while 63 patients were discharged following recovery, he said.

Although the state now had only 505 active cases, this was the time to be extra cautious, he emphasised.

On an average, more than 2.5 lakh (250,000) Covid-19 tests were being done daily and 2.39 lakh (239,000) samples were tested in the past 24 hours, he said.

The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.01% while recovery rate was 98.6% in the state, he said.

Observing that the policy of tracing, testing and expeditious treatment was showing good results, he said 6.81 crore (68.1 million) Covid-19 tests had been done in Uttar Pradesh so far.

In all, 16.85 lakh (1.68 million) people had recovered since March last year.

Noting that 293 of the proposed 556 oxygen plants had become functional in the state, he said the training of technicians should be completed at the earliest.

Underlining the need for vaccination for protection from Covid-19, he said 5.50 crore (55 million) doses were given in the state, including 4.64 crore (46.4 million) first doses and 86 lakh people had received both doses.

Calling for the need to further improve the situation, he said those who needed to be given the second dose should be contacted well in advance.