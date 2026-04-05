Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that no goon or mafia don will be allowed to thrive in the state and reiterated that the government stands as a guarantor of safety and security for every trader and every daughter of the state. No goon or mafia don will be allowed to thrive in state: UP CM

Speaking at the bhoomipujan and foundation stone laying ceremony for a commercial complex at Pandeyhata here, Adityanath said, "When we succumb to narrow-mindedness and take self-destructive steps, we create an environment where the twin evils of the mafia and mosquitoes can thrive."

"Like foxes, they remain constantly poised, waiting for the moment to strike and pounce upon their prey. We must not grant these foxes. Nor must we allow those who act as their henchmen, attempting to make victims of you all, to gain any foothold," he said.

He reiterated that the days of riots, civil unrest, curfews, hooliganism, anarchy, and looting are now a thing of the past, and the state government is consistently enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against such elements.

"We will not allow any goon or any mafia don to thrive on the soil of Uttar Pradesh. And if they dare to harbour the audacity, we will ensure they are sent exactly where they belong, behind bars," he added.

This government stands as a guarantor of safety and security for every trader and every daughter of the state, Adityanath said.

He also said that when a government operates with pure and sincere intent, implementing policies that prioritise the public interest, the results of these benevolent actions become visible to all.

Highlighting the transformative change across the state, he cited examples of cities such as Ayodhya and Kashi. "During the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, you saw how the entire world descended upon the city, enjoying the festivities most magnificently and connecting deeply with their faith," he added.

"This transformation visible in every sector occurs only when the public lends its support and cooperation to these endeavours," the chief minister said.

"There are people who eat from India but refuse to sing for it. New India will not accept this," he asserted.

While the government welfare schemes are being delivered without discrimination, citizens must respect national symbols, including the national song, national anthem, the national flag, and the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said.

Adityanath said that the police have been given a clear mandate to crush crime.

Highlighting improvements since 2017, he said, while the administrative machinery remains the same, its "identity has changed, from 'upadrav' to 'utsav' ."

Targeting those opposing national symbols, he said, benefits of government schemes are being extended without discrimination, but respect for the Constitution and national identity is essential.

He also underlined that no new taxes have been imposed in the past nine years, even as the state's economy has tripled, and directed civic authorities to ensure reasonable rents in the new commercial complexes.

Adityanath said Eastern Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first Centre of Excellence at the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology , established in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services, the chief minister said.

The facility will be inaugurated on April 15 by Adityanath, with TCS and Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran also in attendance, officials said.

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