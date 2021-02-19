No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday challenged the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh as said he won’t point out the flaws of the current dispensation any more. “I am not giving any advice to the government, now I will form the next government. The Samajwadi Party will do well in the forthcoming UP panchayat polls and win the 2022 UP assembly polls,” Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre. “This government is strange, it re-inaugurates already inaugurated projects, relays foundation for projects of which foundation stone has been already laid and signs Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) of already signed MoUs,” Yadav said.

He also said that he will observe how the BJP’s vision of transforming the economy of Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy comes into fruition during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly. Yadav said, “The government said it will make India a $5 trillion economy and then the Uttar Pradesh government said it will make UP a $1 trillion economy. Let's see how all this gets reflected in the budget, which will be presented in UP assembly in the ongoing budget session.”

Yadav also attacked the government over the ongoing protests against the farm laws. He said that his party will continue to demand farmers’ rights.

During the press conference, several leaders from the Congress, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and BJP joined the SP. RK Chaudhary, a former minister who was a member of the BSP, and a retired officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) Harish Kumar Yadav also joined the party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav said that the party will welcome new joinees “indiscriminately” in the future as well.

