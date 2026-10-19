‘No more Nehru, Gandhi or Yadav’: Owaisi calls for Muslim leadership

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over the party’s record on Muslim representation and development, calling for independent Muslim leadership ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Sourced)

“We will not make any Nehru, Gandhi, or Yadav our leader. These young sons and daughters will stand at our forefront,” Owaisi said during a public meeting in Rampur on Sunday, asserting that Muslim youth had the talent to lead but lacked opportunities.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief accused established political parties of resisting the emergence of independent Muslim leaders.

“The trouble is that Abdul will not be allowed to become a leader,” he said, adding that his party was working to provide young people an opportunity to lead and seek justice for oppressed communities.

Owaisi questioned what the SP had delivered for Muslims despite receiving their support over several decades. Referring to former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, he alleged that Muslim voters had not received adequate political representation or development opportunities in return.

Citing Azamgarh, a region associated with the SP’s political influence, Owaisi questioned why Shibli College had not been granted university status and why more educational institutions had not been established there.

He contrasted the alleged lack of development in Azamgarh with the medical college and sports university established in Saifai, the Yadav family’s political stronghold. “What did you give to Azamgarh?” he asked, referring to the SP’s political influence in the region.

Owaisi said Muslim voters were increasingly seeking a greater share in political leadership rather than merely mobilising behind established politicians.

“Now, a new thought has emerged: Muslims want to stop creating leaders and instead become leaders themselves. We don’t want to lay out rugs; we want to talk about our share,” he said.