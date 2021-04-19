No need to impose complete Covid-19 lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: CMO

Even as the state is recording a big spike in daily coronavirus cases, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Monday informed that there will not be any lockdown in the state.

"There is no need to impose a complete lockdown. Weekend lockdowns will continue to curb the spread of Covid-19," CMO informed.

The CMO also informed a new consignment of 20,000-30,000 Remdesivir vials will reach the state today.

Quoting the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CMO stated, "20,000-30,000 Remdesivir vials will reach here today. A new consignment of Remedisvir will be received within the next three days. Except for special circumstances, total oxygen produced by all industrial units should be used for medical purposes only."

The Chief Minister said 3 new oxygen plants will also be set up at different places in state each week. "With DRDO's help, a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 220 cylinders will be installed and made operational in the next 2-3 days. The government of India has allocated 750 MT oxygen," he said.

"Dedicated Covid hospital with capacity of 225 beds has been operationalized at Lucknow's Balrampur Hospital. 700 more beds will be added. KGMU, RML, Era, Hind, Integral and Mayo Medical Colleges to be run as dedicated COVID hospitals," he said.

The Chief Minister further said before any medical college is recognized in state, it should be ensured that the respective college has its own oxygen plant.

"50 per cent of 108 ambulances will be dedicated for Covid only. Rapid testing to begin at airports, bus & railway stations of inter-state passengers," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel held a telephonic meeting with the district magistrates of Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Meerut, and Varanasi over the status of treatment and vaccination of the corona patients running in the district.

The Governor said that all measures should be taken to prevent black marketing of Remedisvir injection used in corona treatment and medicines should be used on the recommendation of the doctor.

"There is no shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals and immediate availability should be ensured where ventilators are needed," said Patel.

The governor appealed to the District Collectors that there should be no shortage of medicines in hospitals, their availability should be ensured. Enforce the mandatory use of masks strictly and no person should leave the house without a mask. Along with this, make people aware of Covid vaccination so that more and more people can be vaccinated and the help of universities can also be taken in this work.

She suggested that a team of officers could be formed to handle the situation, which would be able to monitor the arrangements of Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to close all establishments in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur till April 26.

However, Additional Chief Secretary- Information, Navneet Sehgal said that the state government will not impose a complete lockdown in the cities but impose strict restrictions. "The UP Government is submitting its reply before the Court on its observations," he said.