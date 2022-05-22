‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department.

Terming reports circulated in this regard in certain sections of the media as “false and misleading” commissioner, food and civil supplies, Sorabh Babu said ration card verification was a normal process which took place from time to time. He said baseless reports were being circulated regarding surrender of ration cards and new eligibility conditions.

He further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then. He also said that no cardholder could be declared ineligible on the basis of having a pucca house under the government scheme, electricity connection, owning sole weapon licence, cycle owner, poultry/cow rearing farm.

“Similarly, as per the National Food Security Act, 2013 and other prevailing mandates, no provision of recovery from ineligible cardholders has been prescribed and no instructions have been issued from the government level or from the food commissioner’s office regarding recovery,” he said.

According to him, the department always issues new ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries according to their eligibility and from April 1, 2020 till now, a total of 29.53 lakh new ration cards have been issued by the department to the eligible beneficiaries in the state.

The commissioner said orders were being issued for verification of ration cardholders based on the eligibility criteria from time to time but no change in criteria had been made since 2014.

“Verification of ration cardholders is done from time to time to check eligibility based on the criteria. The person can on his own also surrender card if he feels he has become in-eligible. For the cards so cancelled, new cards are issued to those eligible people demanding a ration card,” he added.

